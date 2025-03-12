28,110 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Bought by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 838,836 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,995,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,423,000 after buying an additional 233,404 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFGR stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.