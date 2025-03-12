2,479 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $917,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.9 %

TXN stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.