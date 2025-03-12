1,778 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

