167,160 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,203,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 13.5% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

