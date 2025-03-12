1,557 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE STE opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

