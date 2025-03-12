14,421 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,904,647,000 after buying an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 530.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,429,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 2,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

