1,403 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,332,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.