122,519 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

