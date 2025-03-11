Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 103,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Zynex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,857.50. This trade represents a 49.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $227,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zynex

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.