Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $32,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $581.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $637.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

