Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,524 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $43,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.