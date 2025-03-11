Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.02.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $269.89 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

