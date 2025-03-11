Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

