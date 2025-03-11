Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $46.31 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.28% of Pentair worth $46,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Pentair by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

PNR stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

