Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $50,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,403,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Simon Property Group by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 22,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

