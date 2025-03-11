Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $38,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $480.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

