Zeit Capital LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.