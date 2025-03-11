Zeit Capital LLC Buys 6,282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.