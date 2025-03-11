Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$600,704.00, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

