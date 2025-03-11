WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of WSFS Financial worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSFS

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.