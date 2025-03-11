WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 120,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 70,163 shares.The stock last traded at $45.14 and had previously closed at $45.29.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the third quarter valued at $526,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.