What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for inTEST Q2 Earnings?

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.90. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in inTEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in inTEST by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in inTEST by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

