Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Issues Earnings Results

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $228.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 416,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $620.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.59. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.