Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

3/10/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/4/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – DraftKings was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 2,624,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Get DraftKings Inc alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,558,412 shares of company stock worth $108,506,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.