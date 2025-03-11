Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NMRA):

3/10/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/7/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/7/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

3/4/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Neumora Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 44,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,739. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

