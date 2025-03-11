Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,222,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,371,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 66.77% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 434,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 257.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 357,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

