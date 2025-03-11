Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 557,673 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4,594.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,673 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $52,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 6.0 %

COO stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

