Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,030,086 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,030,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,581,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 10.15% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in TriNet Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

