Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 728,205 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1,258.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,205 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $66,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

