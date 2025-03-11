Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 411,579 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $177,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $419.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

