Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Warrior Met Coal worth $48,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

