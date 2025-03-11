Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $6.04. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 48,026 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

