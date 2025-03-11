Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Announces Earnings Results

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VTS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 550,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTS shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. The trade was a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

