Vista Investment Partners II LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 201,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

