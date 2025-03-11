Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.