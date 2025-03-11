Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $324.55 and last traded at $324.55. Approximately 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.34.

Virbac Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.61 and a 200 day moving average of $359.69.

About Virbac

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

