VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 733,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,437,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.