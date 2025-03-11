VERITY Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

