VERITY Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,218 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.