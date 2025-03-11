Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Retirement Capital Strategies’ Largest Position

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

