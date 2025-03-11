Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 506,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

VB opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

