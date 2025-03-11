Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 21.1% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $53,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 441,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

