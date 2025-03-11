Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,660 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 405,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

