Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000.

BSV opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

