Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 14.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,346,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %
MGK opened at $310.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.32. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
