Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 14.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,346,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

MGK opened at $310.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.32. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.