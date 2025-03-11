Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lowered by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VV opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.56 and a 200-day moving average of $269.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

