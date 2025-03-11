Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

