Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $326.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.17. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

