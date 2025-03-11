Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.93 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.38). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.41), with a volume of 21,695 shares traded.

Value and Indexed Property Income Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Value and Indexed Property Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.64%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

