Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $227.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

MTN traded up $10.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 864,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $151.99 and a 12 month high of $233.57. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

